Interactive app brings downtown Lexington to life

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new headquarters, Gamifi by Fusioncorp also unveiled a new app the company developed for VisitLEX, Lexington’s convention and visitors bureau, that guides visitors on an interactive tour of downtown Lexington.

Fusioncorp spun off Gamifi as a separate entity last summer. Fusioncorp, founded in 2005, is a digital design, marketing and development firm, while Gamifi specializes in building mobile applications that incorporate augmented reality to create immersive experiences and tours. Both companies will share the new office space at 1406 North Forbes Road.

“Gamifi is intended to give individuals that attend major events, cities or significant attractions an immersive experience that will enhance not only the venue’s ability to engage with their patrons, but also give the end user an experience that will drive continuous engagement,” said Michael Baer, president of Fusioncorp. You can read more about the company and its projects here.

× Expand Michael Baer

The new "VisitLEX Experience" app guides visitors through 10 points of interest in the downtown area and brings history and culture alive through digitally delivered facts and elements of augmented reality—even animating select murals, such as the mural of Abraham Lincoln on the back wall of the Kentucky Theatre. Users can also “collect” blue horses at each stop, and then visit the new Visitors’ Center to claim a reward. The entire tour takes about an hour.

“[The app] will allow us to stay at the forefront of the travel industry and appeal to the younger generation of travelers, who are the fastest growing segment in our industry,” said Gathan Borden, vice president of marketing of VisitLEX, in announcing the app's launch. “We are excited to be able to create this experience with Gamifi, and we look forward to continuing to work with other community partners to help promote Lexington as a premier travel destination."

“The growth of Fusioncorp, and its new spinout company Gamifi, says a lot about our city and its growing tech sector,” said Mayor Jim Gray at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new headquarters. “This growth demonstrates that the talent is here for technology companies to be successful.”

Download the "The VisitLEX Experience" app here.