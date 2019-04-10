Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery to Lexington market

Amazon and Whole Foods Market have launched delivery service of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in the Lexington market, along with 74 other metro areas in the United States.

Starting immediately, Prime members in participating areas can shop through Prime Now for thousands of items including fresh produce, meat and seafood, bakery and dairy items, florals, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market and enjoy delivery in as little as an hour. Additional markets in today’s rollout of the delivery service included Asheville, Charlottesville, Columbia, Little Rock, Manchester, Mobile, Naples and Savannah, and the company reported that it will continue to expand throughout 2019.

“Prime Now delivery and pickup continue to be a hit with our customers and we’re excited to introduce the service to even more Prime members across the country,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations, in a media release. “It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”

Delivery from Whole Foods Market is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, check online at www.primenow.com.