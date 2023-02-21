Art Center announces expansion and glass museum

The Art Center of the Bluegrass announced plans for a multimillion dollar expansion and national glass museum.

The organization plans to restore and renovate a historic property adjacent to its current location in downtown Danville. The center will also establish a national glass museum featuring the works of the late Stephen Rolfe Powell, an internationally known glass artist and former Centre College art instructor.

The projects “will generate new cultural opportunities for community members and visitors alike while dramatically transforming the region’s creative arts ecosystem,” representatives said. “Our vision is to expand the Art Center’s dynamic and inclusive arts community while preserving the legacy of Danville’s internationally famous glassmaker Stephen Rolfe Powell.”