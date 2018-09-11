BACK Construction Named Small Business of the Year

BACK Construction has been named as the 2018 Small Business of the Year by Commerce Lexington, Inc.

Formed in 1981 by partners Billy Knight, Alvin Edge, Chuck Ross and Kyle Whalen, BACK provides home remodeling and repairs in the Central Kentucky area. The business initially concentrated on residential framing and building horse barns. By 1994, with only two original partners left, the company started to focus on remodeling. In 2003, Whalen purchased the rights to the company from the last original partner, and Rob Hundley, an employee at the time, also became a principal owner in the business.

Today, BACK Construction has four divisions, providing design/build services, handyman services, roofing, and window and door installation. The company maintains a workforce of 51 professionals to serve clients. In six of the last eight years, BACK enjoyed double-digit growth, and last year, it was ranked 31st among the top 50 remodelers as named by Remodeling Magazine.

The recipient of this year’s Business Success Category Award, BACK Construction was chosen for the overall Small Business of the Year honor from five different category winners. The company now has the opportunity to be considered for state and national recognition through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Commerce Lexington Inc. began its small business awards program in 1986, recognizing 97 outstanding small businesses and nonprofit organizations since its inception.

This year’s Salute to Small Business category award winners include:

BUSINESS SUCCESS AWARD: BACK Construction

GREEN INITIATIVE AWARD: GreenBox

LEGACY AWARD: Avant Travel Agency

MINORITY BUSINESS AWARD: Posh Salon & Spa

NONPROFIT AWARD: Kentucky Refugee Ministries - Lexington