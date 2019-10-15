Bank of the Bluegrass To Open Romany Road Branch

Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. will open its third Lexington location this month on Romany Road in Chevy Chase.

“We’re excited about meeting our new neighbors and can’t wait to get started,” said Caroline French, financial center manager of the new Romany Road branch, in a media release announcing the new site. “Offering pathways and tools toward financial freedom gives people an extra measure of hope and positivity — that’s what I’m excited to share.”

The grand opening for the new branch, to include a ribbon-cutting at 361 Romany Road, is scheduled for 4 p.m. on October 24.

Bank of the Bluegrass opened its first Lexington location at 101 East High Street in 1972, followed by the opening of its second branch at 215 Southland Drive in 2003. The bank has been locally owned and operated since 1972.

“It’s a new era for our bank,” said Bill Allen, president of Bank of the Bluegrass. “We’re looking forward to being able to serve our community even better.”