Baptist Health Lexington Acquires Kentucky Surgery Center

Baptist Health Lexington has acquired the Kentucky Surgery Center at 240 Fountain Court in Lexington.

The newly-formed venture, Baptist Health Surgery Center, housed in a 28,000-square-foot facility, features seven operating rooms and two procedure rooms, employing approximately 65 people along with about 100 credentialed surgeons. Administration anticipates handling 7,000 procedures or surgeries at the facility in 2020.

Services include a variety of outpatient surgical procedures including: total hip, knee and shoulder replacements; other orthopedic surgeries; ear, nose and throat; pediatric urology; general/laparoscopic; and colonoscopies.

“This acquisition strongly supports our mission, vision, and values to better serve our community with ambulatory growth strategies,” said Bill Sisson, president of Baptist Health Lexington, in a release announcing the acquisition.

In November, hospital officials announced plans to open an outpatient-centered medical campus on 129 acres in the Hamburg area off Polo Club Boulevard near Interstate 75. The newly formed Baptist Health Surgery Center will eventually become a part of that Hamburg campus.

An emergency department and medical office buildings are also planned for the first phase of construction to start in the fall.