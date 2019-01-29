Andy Barr Named Ranking Member of Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee

Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY) has been named the Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations for the 116th Congress.

Congressman Andy Barr

“I am honored and humbled to have earned the confidence of Ranking Member McHenry and my colleagues on the Committee to serve as Ranking Member of the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee,” Congressman Barr said in a media release. “Last Congress, the Financial Services Committee was one of the most productive committees in the House, passing 47 bills that were signed into law, including the most significant pro-growth financial regulatory reform bill in nearly a generation, which is delivering greater economic opportunity to Main Street businesses and the American people. Now it is critical that the Committee exercise its oversight responsibility to ensure the faithful implementation of these reforms. I am equally committed to fulfilling Congress’s responsibility to conduct oversight over the Executive Branch while ensuring a fair, transparent, and impartial process devoid of partisan politics. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on these and other initiatives.”

“As Ranking Member of the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, Congressman Barr will play a crucial role in carrying out one of the committee’s paramount duties,” said Ranking Member Patrick McHenry (R-NC). “I look forward to working alongside him, and all of our subcommittee ranking members, to ensure the stability of the U.S. financial system and reach commonsense solutions for the families we represent.”

In this role, Congressman Barr will be responsible for the oversight of several federal agencies, including the Federal Reserve, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Financial Stability Oversight Council, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Federal Housing Finance Agency, Office of Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Export-Import Bank, among others.

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the Financial Services Committee, has also signaled her intent to use the Committee to investigate the Trump administration.

Congressman Barr will also serve as a member of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, to which he was appointed by the House Republican Steering Committee for the 116th Congress on January 18, 2019.