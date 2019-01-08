Beach House Coffee & Tapas Open in NoLi Neighborhood

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Beach House Coffee & Tapas, a Caribbean eatery and coffeehouse conceptualized by the owners of Fida's Caribbean Cafe, opened January 4 at 109 W. Sixth St. in the thriving North Limestone neighborhood. Fida's, located inside Al's Bar at 106 W. Sixth St., will remain open and continue to serve from its own menu. The new restaurant joins a family of unique NoLi dining options such as Red Light Kitchen & Lounge, North Lime Coffee & Donuts, J. Gumbos and Broomwagon Bikes.

At the restaurant's ribbon cutting, owner David Laurenvil explained that Beach House is representative of Caribbean, Haitian and African-American cultures. The new eatery serves tapas-style Caribbean cuisine, as well as and Haitian coffee, teas and tropical cocktails.

The walls of Beach House Coffee & Tapas are decorated with beach-themed artwork created by Agustin Zarate. The paintings—most of which are for sale—feature waves, palm trees and warm-toned sunsets. The space is decorated with rustic wood accents and bourbon-barrel table tops. Beach House is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun; and closed Mondays.

Laurenvil and his Haitian-born mother, Fida Noel, are the creative force behind both eateries. Noel moved to the Bahamas is her late teens and spent her formative years working in kitchens for the Caribbean tourist trade. She has since applied that early cooking experience in the kitchen primarily for her family and her church before turning her talents toward business enterprises.

