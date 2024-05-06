Behind the Fences

Horse tourism is a major draw in Central Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Tourism, there are more than 77 horse-related attractions across the state. Tourists come from all over the globe to tour horse farms that are home to Kentucky Derby winners and past contenders.

“No other place in America or indeed the world is as synonymous with horses as Kentucky,” the department says on its website. “Here, you’ll find legendary horse racing tracks, a wide variety of equestrian activities, and picturesque farms where the most magnificent horses in the world graze on our famed bluegrass.”

A group of young visitors pauses for a photo opportunity while touring Taylor Made Farm in Nicholasville.

While the bourbon industry has the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, horse farms and other horse-related attractions in Central Kentucky have Horse Country, Inc.

“When people think about Kentucky, they think horses and bourbon,” said Hallie Hardy, executive director of Horse Country. “What Horse Country has attempted to provide… is making the horses aspect of tourism just as accessible.”

Hardy said Horse Country works with guests to provide them with access to the horse farms and other equine-related ventures while helping farms alleviate some of the administrative headaches that go along with offering those tours.

With its one-stop-shop booking platform, tourists can search through available tours and find what suits them best, Hardy said. For farms, Horse Country provides administrative and frontline customer service, she said.

“Everyone on our team has been involved in the industry in some capacity and knows the ins and outs of the farms,” she said. “We are trying to make things easier for the farms because they are working horse farms. Their main practice is to breed and raise great horses. Being able to take some of that burden off their plate is a huge piece of what we do.”

Horse Country has 22 farms or equine businesses that offer tours through its online booking portal. These include major Thoroughbred stud farms, nursery farms where young horses are born and raised, retirement farms, Keeneland, and the Kentucky Horse Park, allowing visitors to see all aspects of the horse industry.

Some of the more popular farms to tour, she said, are ones where guests have an opportunity to interact with the horses.

“Mill Ridge Farm is probably at the top level for us,” she said. “They’re one of the farms offering two tours a day, seven days a week. I think that general availability is incredibly helpful, but also they’re primarily a nursery farm. It’s an opportunity [for guests] to get hands-on with the horses. They let you take a bag of carrots around and feed some of their mares and young horses. It’s a really special thing.”

And tourists are flocking to the tours. Hardy said that in 2023, Horse Country had just over 38,000 guests, a 40 percent increase over 2022.

Opportunities to interact with horses of all ages, such as this encounter with a foal at Spendthrift Farm, are a highlight of Horse Country tours.

“We’re hoping to keep on that track,” she said. “April and October are our busiest months, hands down. When people are in town for Derby Week, it is also a big time for us. Some of our bigger farms and experiences are doing about 6,000 guests a year.”

That can add up to major revenue. According to the American Horse Council Foundation, the horse industry generates more than $209 million in direct economic impact for the state and is responsible for more than 5,800 jobs within the recreation sector.

In 2022, the Kentucky Department of Tourism found that Fayette County saw a $1.5 billion economic impact from tourism. More than 75.9 million travelers visited Kentucky and spent more than $8.9 billion, according to a tourism study performed by Tourism Economics. Tourism generated more than $937 million in state and local taxes, researchers found.

Horse farm tours aren’t just something for tourists to do though, Hardy said. They can be destinations for locals and businesses as well.

“So many businesses are looking for those value adds, whether it’s for their staff or for clients they have coming into town,” she said. “When you think of Kentucky, you think of horses and bourbon, and you can get on these farms, and you can have great experiences whether it’s with your family or your board members.”

As intrinsic as horses are to the area, they are also part of Central Kentucky’s business economy, she said, and Horse Country wants to be a part of that.

“I think everybody knows we’re the Horse Capital of the world here, but we have such an incredible ecosystem that is so unique. From the tack shops to feed mills to world-leading equine veterinary clinics, we are an incredible international hub for equestrian sport,” she said. “What Horse Country wants to be is that connector; that asset to our local community. We’re here to help people feel connected and proud of one of their signature industries.”