Black Lotus Yoga Brings the Heat to Downtown

Chet White Black Lotus Yoga owners Amanda Ralston, left, and Ashley Shochat.

The striking promotional photos for Lexington’s newest hot yoga studio offer a glimpse into the essence that co-owners Amanda Ralston and Ashley Shochat have created with Black Lotus Yoga, which opened in February in a mixed-use facility at 301 E. Vine St. Taken by University of Kentucky Athletics director of photography Chet White, the photos depict people from a variety of backgrounds, physiques and ages, in yoga poses that range from easy to advanced. Some are decked out in athletic yoga gear; some are wearing street clothes. Some are laughing; some are serious; some are holding children.

With a focus on community and inclusiveness, Black Lotus Yoga aims to disregard preconceived notions about what yoga should look like. On-site childcare, a convenient downtown location and a bright, inviting atmosphere that encourages beginners and experienced yogis alike are among the elements that owners hope will attract a wide base of practitioners. With a studio heated to 100 degrees, Black Lotus focuses on a variety of hot yoga classes, including the yoga style known as Bikram and a variety of vinyasa and restorative classes.

× 1 of 4 Expand Chet White Portraits taken by University of Kentucky Athletics director of photography Chet White for Black Lotus depict a diverse representation of physiques and ages. × 2 of 4 Expand Chet White Portraits taken by University of Kentucky Athletics director of photography Chet White for Black Lotus depict a diverse representation of physiques and ages. × 3 of 4 Expand Chet White Portraits taken by University of Kentucky Athletics director of photography Chet White for Black Lotus depict a diverse representation of physiques and ages. × 4 of 4 Expand Chet White Portraits taken by University of Kentucky Athletics director of photography Chet White for Black Lotus depict a diverse representation of physiques and ages. Prev Next

A native Lexingtonian and University of Kentucky graduate with more than 700 hours of yoga training under her belt, Shochat is the head instructor, while Ralston serves as business manager. Ralston is also the founder and president of Verbal Behavior Consulting, a company she started in 2007 to helps client and caregivers affected by autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities improve their quality of life.

After originally considering buying an existing business, Shochat and Ralston ultimately decided to start a new yoga studio of their own. They are excited to unroll the concept they have been working on for the past year to the local community.

“Lexington is a big small town, where we can count on friends and neighbors to help spread the word,” said Ralston. “In return, we’re here to serve Lexington with a business that will make its members healthier and happier.”