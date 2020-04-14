Blue Grass Community Foundation Announces $100,000 in Grant Awards to Aid COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Blue Grass Community Foundation (BGCF) has announced $100,000 in grants awarded from the Fund for Greater Lexington community endowment fund to support initiatives to help Lexington residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A grant of $50,000 will be awarded to the Coronavirus Response Fund, an emergency needs fund created in partnership with United Way of the Bluegrass and housed at BGCF. The Coronavirus Response Fund has deployed $243,000 to nonprofit organizations providing access to food, healthcare, transportation, information and other basic needs to central Kentucky residents who are adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. More information about the Coronavirus Response Fund, including a list of grant recipients and donation instructions, can be found online at www.bgcf.org/coronavirus.

A grant of $10,000 will be awarded to the Nourish Lexington Fund, an initiative enabling hospitality workers left unemployed by the COVID-19 restaurant closings to provide prepared meals to those in need. NourishLEX is powered by FoodChain, with founding support from the E.E. Murry Family Foundation, Keeneland and VisitLEX. More information about NourishLEX can be found at www.nourishlexington.org.

An additional grant of $10,000 will be awarded to the Arts Resilience Initiative, a partnership of LexArts and BGCF, to provide financial relief for artists and arts organizations hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. More information about the Arts Resilience Initiative will be announced later this week.

The balance of $30,000 will be set aside to award in the weeks ahead, as needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic evolve over time.

“On behalf of the Community Foundation, we recognize that we are in the greatest crisis of our lifetimes,” said Board Chair Fran Taylor in a release announcing the grant awards. “We were moved to act swiftly and approve this $100,000 grant from the Fund for Greater Lexington to provide relief to those who most need our help.”

The Fund for Greater Lexington is a public, community endowment launched in 1967 by BGCF founders Irene and C.W. Sulier. The permanent, ever-growing, charitable resource provides funding to address Lexington's most critical needs and compelling opportunities.

“Over the past few weeks, it has become clear that the needs of our community have never been more urgent,” said Blue Grass Community Foundation President/CEO Lisa Adkins. “This is what a community endowment fund is meant for, to respond to the community’s greatest needs, in good times and in bad. Contributions to the Fund for Greater Lexington are one important way we can all invest together for the good of our community.”

The Fund for Greater Lexington is one of ten endowed community funds at Blue Grass Community Foundation. To contribute to the Fund for Greater Lexington, or to community funds in Boyle County, Clark County, Franklin County, Harrison County, Madison County, Magoffin County, Morgan County, Rowan County or Woodford County, visit the BGCF website at www.bgcf.org/communityfunds.