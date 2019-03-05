Theresa Stanley

The 2019 Book of Lists is now available from Business Lexington. Current subscribers will automatically receive a copy in the mail, as will new subscribers to Business Lexington. Please visit BizLex.com or this link for information and to receive your copy of the 2019 Book of Lists.

Filled with curated information and rankings for more than 30 business categories—including top local banks, advertising agencies, insurance companies, financial planners and more—the Book of Lists is a valuable resource to stay updated and connected with the Lexington business community.

Thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and live music during the 2019 Book of Lists launch party held February 26 at Limestone Hall in the newly renovated courthouse.

And a very special thanks to our 2019 Book of Lists sponsors: Stites & Harbison, eLink Design, Republic Bank and Community Trust Bank.