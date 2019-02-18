Bourbon boosts state economy by $8.6 billion, new study shows

× Expand Robert Downing, lead distiller at Barrel House Distilling Co. in Lexington, mixes and cooks corn for the distillery’s Rockcastle Bourbon.

Kentucky bourbon contributes $8.6 billion annually and more than 20,000 jobs to the state’s economy, according to a new economic impact study released by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

The study also indicates that the bourbon industry in Kentucky generates $235 million in local and state tax revenue and a total annual payroll topping $1 billion.

In the past decade, the number of distilleries in Kentucky has more than tripled to 68, and the number of counties with a distillery has quadrupled to 32. The study also reports that here are now nearly two barrels of spirits for every person in the Commonwealth, valued at $3 billion, or three times more than 2009.

Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, applauded state and legislative leaders for their work to modernize alcohol laws, reform tourism restrictions and address the industry’s tax concerns.

“By working together to remove unnecessary and artificial barriers to business, we have transformed Kentucky bourbon from an industry once viewed as ‘sin’ to one that truly defines signature impact, expansion and global image,” Gregory said in a release announcing the study results. “This is the epitome of how a public-private partnership works.”

The biennial study was conducted by economists Dr. Paul Coomes and Barry Kornstein, formerly of the University of Louisville, in conjunction with the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

In the study, Coomes noted that the analysis is based on data collected before retaliatory tariffs on whiskey exports were imposed by the European Union, China, Canada, Mexico and Turkey. Therefore, the impact on Kentucky distilling is not yet detectable in this report.

