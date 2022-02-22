Buc-ee’s is set to make a sizable impression when travel center chain opens first Kentucky location

× Expand Buc-ee’s travel centers are known for offering dozens of gas pumps, spacious restrooms, and aisle-upon-aisle of foods and merchandise. A Kentucky location is set to open o I-75 in Richmond.

I’ve never personally had the opportunity to visit a Buc-ee’s travel center, but noticing the widespread excitement generated by the announcement of a Richmond location — Kentucky’s first — I had to investigate. What’s all the fuss about a gas station?

The Texas-based chain of outsized travel centers has a cult following — one that leads some road-trippers to put nature’s call on hold until they reach a Buc-ee’s, which touts its spacious, clean and award-winning restrooms.

The opportunity to visit Kentucky’s Buc-ee’s will finally present itself this spring. Located off I-75 at exit 83, the 53,000-squarefoot travel center will include 120 gas pumps, according to Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee’s Ltd. general counsel and spokesperson.

Buc-ee’s currently operates 43 locations, with 38 stores in Texas, two in Alabama, two in Florida and one in Georgia, he said.

“The official opening date for Richmond has not been announced, though we hope to open in the second quarter of this year,” he said.

For many, a trip to Buc-ee’s is a destination unto itself, not just an interstate pit stop.

Buc-ee’s CEO Arch Aplin III founded the chain of mega-sized travel centers in Texas. Alpin with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear at the Richmond location groundbreaking.

News coverage praises the Texas-based company’s perpetually pristine restrooms, its gigantic selection of beef jerky and candies, and prepared foods like breakfast tacos, pastries, brisket sandwiches, pastrami Reuben sandwiches and fudge. Buc-ee’s even offers an exclusive line of deer feeders. Its toothy mascot, Bucky the Beaver, adorns numerous branded items.

As further testament to the fan base’s loyalty, in 2019 a group of Texas teens made news for having their prom photos taken at a Buc-ee’s. There are Facebook groups for “Buc-ee’s Lovers,” “Buc-ee’s Convenience Store Fanatics” and “Everything Buc-ee’s”, where devotees discuss everything from beaver nuggets (the store’s brand of crunchy corn snacks) to new product unveilings and sought-after logo merchandise.

Rumors swirl about where and when new locations are expected to open. There are YouTube videos galore with fan reviews, construction updates at new sites and in-store tours.

Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels, Texas, holds the title of the largest gas station in the world, at 67,000 square feet, although Eater reports that a Buc-ee’s planned for Sevierville, Tennessee, is set to surpass it at 74,000 square feet. The Buc-ee’s location in Katy, Texas, holds a Guinness World Record for longest car wash. Buc-ee’s has also been christened “Best Gas Station in America” by Gas Buddy.

Nadalo said Richmond’s Buc-ee’s will employ about 200 people. The location was selected for the large number of families and travelers passing through the region, a strong labor market and because “local leaders have welcomed our unique vision for providing a world-class experience,” he said.

He added that employees can expect competitive wages, three weeks of paid time off, and 5 percent matching 401K and medical/ dental insurance.

Lori Murphy Tatum is executive director of Visit Richmond. While she’s yet to visit a Buc-ee’s, she’s aware of its reputation and excited for the new site to be completed.

“My husband has been several times, and we had our videographer with tourism film a YouTube video [at a Buc-ee’s] while he was on vacation,” she said. “Everything I saw looks amazing. I’m most excited for the food! The new Buc-ee’s is less than two miles from my house, and I see lots of cinnamon rolls in my future.”

She said the 200 new good-paying jobs will benefit the local economy, and the new Buc-ee’s will undoubtedly bring more people to town.

“From a tourism perspective, we think Buc-ee’s will bring a whole new set of eyes on Richmond,” she said. “Buc-ee’s fans plan their vacations around where stores are located. We are thrilled to be on that list.”