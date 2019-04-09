Bullard Acquires Switzerland-based Darix

Bullard, a leading maker of personal protective equipment and systems based in Kentucky, has acquired the Switzerland-based company Darix, a spin-off of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology that focuses on improving the situational awareness of professionals in critical environments.

Founded in 2017, Darix is a frontrunner on smart-glasses for industrial and commercial safety and emergency responder applications. The company employs a team of specialists in image processing and software, user experience and design, micro-electronics and rapid prototyping.

“Bullard is committed to bringing to market life-saving equipment that allows our customers to go home safely at the end of the day,” said Wells Bullard, chief executive officer of Bullard, in a release announcing the acquisition. “We are delighted to welcome the Darix team into the Bullard family to deliver new, innovative solutions to advance human safety around the world.”

“Four years ago, we started with a simple mission to help firefighters save lives by allowing them to see through smoke. Today this dream has come a big step closer as we are joining a fantastic and like-minded team,” said Martjin Bosch, chief executive officer of Darix,

Darix will continue to operate from its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, as the Bullard Technology Center, focused on developing leading technology to enhance worker safety.

Peter Lugo, president and chief operating officer of Bullard, said, “We are excited to join forces with the amazing talent at Darix to leverage augmented technology that will power our core and new product solutions to continue to solve our customers’ most critical safety-related challenges.”

Founded in 1898, Bullard is a fifth-generation family-owned company serving industrial and first responder markets worldwide, with offices and facilities in the United States, Germany and Singapore. For more information, check online at www.bullard.com.