CannaBuzz Bar and Georgie’s Social House open, Magee’s Bakery closes

A decidedly different kind of bar has opened at 938 Manchester St. CannaBuzz Bar, which appropriately had a soft opening on April 20, offers all-natural hemp-derived THC products with plans to evolve into a health bar and beer garden this summer. The bar serves cocktails and mocktails, with intentions of including cannabis-infused cocktails and a unique twist on charcuterie called “buzz boards,” featuring cannabis-infused strawberries, cookies infused with cannabinoids, and more, as explained by co-founder Annie Rouse.

Rouse, the founder of the hemp-based THC product company OP Innovates, has launched this venture with Jill Bakehorn, who also owns the Grand Reserve.

Rouse also mentioned they are collaborating with local food trucks to establish a semi-permanent location in the back lot.

Depending on forthcoming state laws, the bar may also become a medical marijuana dispensary at its current location or open a second location for that purpose.

CannaBuzz Bar was not created in response to the passing of medical marijuana laws; it was already in the works, Rouse clarified. The timing of its opening, however, was coincidental.

Featuring Kentucky-made hemp items and educational material on the history of hemp cultivation in the state, CannaBuzz Bar differs significantly from a typical head shop environment, according to Rouse.

“What we’re creating is more sophisticated,” she explained. “It’s very clean, welcoming and friendly, and we’ll have a touch of Lexington and a touch of Kentucky throughout the bar.”

In other food and beverage news:

After 67 years in business, Magee’s Bakery announced its permanent closure. The bakery, located at 726 E. Main St., was known for its doughnuts, croissants and other baked goods, as well as soups and sandwiches. “We would like to thank our loyal customers who stood by us throughout the years, watching us grow,” expressed owners Beverly and Greg Higgins in an announcement. “And, for understanding why we needed to make some changes along the way to keep up with Lexington’s ever-growing food industry and new businesses.”

Georgie’s Social House has opened at 161 N. Limestone, where downtown fixture George’s Deli operated for 35 years.

Georgie’s Social House has opened at 161 N. Limestone, offering what the owners describe as “refined adulting” in a welcoming atmosphere.

Aimee Lanza, along with Javier Lanza, co-owns Georgie’s as well as other Lexington bars Centro and the Service Station. Aimee Lanza mentioned that Georgie’s, which previously housed George’s Deli for 35 years, now offers charcuterie boards with house-marinated olives, marcona almonds and more. The bar has an extensive Champagne and wine list, bourbon, craft cocktails and zero-proof cocktails.

She described the new establishment as having an exciting vibe, with a gorgeous and inviting interior space designed by Christopher Michael Designs. “From the moment you lay eyes on our space, you know attention to detail is our thing,” she said.

The attention to detail extends to naming cocktails after famous “Georges,” such as “The Force,” named after Star Wars creator George Lucas and infused with cold brew coffee from neighboring Lussi Brown Coffee Bar.

Aimee Lanza aimed to pay homage to the space’s former incarnation while providing the same sense of hospitality and comfort in a new, modern setting.

“The top priority here at Georgie’s is to provide our patrons with a distinct, one-of-a-kind space to gather, converse and enjoy an unparalleled experience,” she stated. “As soon as you step foot into our establishment, you’ll be greeted with fresh energy and immediate comfort.”

Jack in the Box corporation is currently seeking franchise owners in the Lexington area, according to Van Ingram, vice president of franchise development.

Until now, the closest Jack in the Box is north of Cincinnati. A Louisville location is already underway and six Kentucky sites are under some level of development, he said.

After those locations are finalized, Jack in the Box has in mind five Lexington areas for the 72-year-old brand known for its tacos and late-night fare.

“We’ve targeted areas, not necessarily sites, trade areas or intersections, that we’d like to develop,” he said, with an eye on Georgetown, Richmond, Winchester and other regional locations. The goal is to eventually open up to 20 locations, including those in Lexington.

“People will recognize our brand whether they’ve been there or not,” he said. “I think they’ll like the variety that we bring.”

In early May, ghost kitchen and Southland Bagel alum Wing KYng rematerialized in its own space at Greyline Station, formerly occupied by Porterhouse BBQ.

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant officially opened on Rose Street, in the former location of BurgerFi.

Empanada Queen has a new location for pickup at Greyline Station, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. Another relative newcomer to Julietta Market at Greyline Station is Casian Kitchen/Humble Pie Company, with recent menu items featuring cajun food and egg rolls.

Donut World has opened at 1395 W. Main St.