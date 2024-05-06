Cibon Readies Grand Opening

A new wine and fine foods market and bourbon bar is drawing closer to its planned grand opening in early May, with fresh details emerging about what customers can anticipate.

Cibon (pronounced SEE-BON), located at 211 Rosemont Garden, is the creation of managing member Megan Winfield and her husband, manager and owner Brady Barlow, who also co-founded West Sixth Brewing.

The name Cibon was borrowed, with permission, from a cherished weekend spot of theirs in New York. They aspire to recreate the same ambiance and allure here in Lexington.

Taking a brief pause from overseeing construction, installing shelves, arranging furniture shipments, and navigating licensing procedures, Barlow shared that Cibon will offer an intimate setting accommodating around 100 patrons. Reservations will also be available through cibonlexington.com.

“The concept is a wine bar in the front with charcuterie and cheese, and then in the center room, there will be fine foods, some wine, bourbon, beer, and some liquor by the package you can take with you,” Brady said.

In terms of cuisine, the offerings range from cheeses, meats, olives, and other accompaniments ideal for assembling party trays. Eventually, Cibon aims to provide custom charcuterie and cheese trays for special occasions.

Barlow noted that cocktails will be intentionally limited, as the focus remains on wine, bourbon, and both craft and imported beers.

Whether one prefers red wine, white wine, rosé, or sparkling, they can enjoy a perfectly paired glass with cheeses that enhance its flavor profile. Similarly, specific bourbons will be matched with particular cheeses to curate a refined experience, whether as a meal or the start of an evening out.

A private bourbon room occupies the back of the building. It is available to rent and offers access to hundreds of rare bourbons.

“We’ll offer guided flights with an expert host leading the experience,” presentation-style at a nice handmade table surrounded with stylish ambiance, Brady said. “You’ll be able to taste things that aren’t readily available in the marketplace.”

From the outset, Cibon is committed to being a supportive neighbor and community contributor. They are sponsoring the monthly Tahlsound concert series at 302 Southland Dr. and will provide charcuterie for select ticket package holders to enjoy.

Barlow said that Cibon will also serve as a pickup location for Elmwood Stock Farm CSA customers.

“We’re trying to support things in the neighborhood, and we want to draw people in from all over the area,” he said.

Laura Conrow, Cibon’s general manager, is a Certified Cheese Professional, akin to a sommelier for cheese, with over 30 years of industry experience. She founded her own artisan cheese shop in Reno, Nevada, called Wedge, and operated a mobile artisan cheese shop called Wedge on Wheels for seven years.

Laura Conrow, Cibon's general manager and a Certified Cheese Professional, said the shop will stock approximately 60 artisan cheeses and a variety of meats and charcuterie-style accompaniments.

“Working in the cheese industry has been the most fulfilling career of my life,” she said, “The people are down-to-earth, friendly, and dedicated to everyone’s success.”

Conrow relocated to Lexington in January 2022 and served as market manager for Wine + Market until its closure at the end of 2023. The owners of Wine + Market introduced her to Barlow.

At Cibon, Conrow said, customers can sample approximately 60 artisan cheeses, cut to order, crafted from cow, sheep, goat, and water buffalo milk, and sourced locally, domestically, and internationally. Additionally, there will be over 15 charcuterie items such as Prosciutto di Parma, bresaola, Jamón Serrano, salami, chorizo, coppa, rosemary ham, pâté, guanciale, lardo, and mortadella.

“These are items not readily found elsewhere in Lexington or the surrounding areas,” she said. “I’m particularly enthusiastic about this aspect!”

Along with those tasty morsels, Conrow said there will be a fine foods retail section with olive oils, balsamic vinegars, tinned fish, pasta and sauces, cocktail ingredients, an artisan cheese shop, and charcuterie-style accompaniments like jams, nuts, olives, chocolates and other sweets, pickled items, nut butters, crackers, and grissini.

“We want to be a comfortable and welcoming place where our guests can find high-quality food products that are cut-to-order and packaged to take home or enjoy in our wine bar on a bespoke cheese and charcuterie plate with a glass of wine,” she said.