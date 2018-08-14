City Council Seeks Public Input on City Hall Project

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council will hear public comments on the proposal to relocate Lexington's government center to a renovated Herald-Leader building at the corner of Main St. and Midland Ave. Comments will be heard during an open session beginning at 5 p.m. August 14 in council chambers, located in the current government center at 200 E. Main St.

The agenda calls for the hearing of public comments, followed by responses to questions raised and comments from the council.

A selection committee comprised of city employees selected the proposal, submitted by CRM Companies, as its recommendation from four proposals that were submitted in response to a city-issued request issued in December 2017. The selection committee submitted its recommendation during a council meeting held June 7.

The recommended proposal includes space for more than 700 city employees, including a 40,000-square-foot police headquarters as well as an 800-space parking garage. The city would pay an annual fixed lease of $5,177,570, which includes operations and maintenance costs, over a 35-year period, at which point the city would own the building and the property. A PDF of the proposal can be viewed at the following link.