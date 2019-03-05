Clark announces $4.6 million expansion in Lexington

Clark Material Handling Company has announced plans for continued expansion at its North American corporate headquarters in Lexington. The company will add a third facility to its manufacturing operation, bringing a $4.6 million investment and 40 new jobs to the area.

In conjunction with this expansion, Clark will begin re-shoring to Lexington production of its “heart-of-the-line” internal combustion products, the S-Series. Volume production of the S-Series is expected this summer.

“This is the third expansion of Clark’s Lexington campus in four years,” said Scott Johnson, vice president of sales and marketing for Clark. “We completed a new R & D/Engineering Center in 2017, and in 2016 we expanded our manufacturing footprint to include high-volume models previously produced in Mexico. To meet the growing demand for the company’s electric and internal combustion products, Clark will produce nearly 80 percent of its products in Lexington."

The company hosted a ceremony at its headquarters in early March, with state and local officials in attendance to celebrate the expansion.

“We are grateful for the new jobs and investment Clark is bringing to the Bluegrass region through yet another exciting expansion,” said Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. “Our administration is committed to fostering a strong, sustained business climate that encourages growth and innovation. Continuing investment from Kentucky companies like Clark underscores the commonwealth’s growing reputation as America’s center for engineering and manufacturing excellence.”

Dennis Lawrence, Clark’s president & CEO, noted at a recent groundbreaking that the expansion marked an important step in positioning the company for the future.

“This expansion will enable us to improve our operations, drive out waste and reduce lead times. We are excited to be strengthening our investment in the Lexington area,” Lawrence said. “The dedication and productivity of the local workforce is key to helping expand our production capacity. Our expanded facilities are important elements in our desire to exceed customer expectations and fuel global growth.”

Clark has produced more than 1 million forklifts since 1917, when the company helped establish the material handling industry by starting production of the first gasoline-powered material handling truck. Clark opened its Kentucky facility in 1974, and relocated its company headquarters to Lexington in 1985.

In addition to its full line of electric and internal combustion forklifts, Clark also supplies manual and powered pallet jacks, narrow aisle forklifts and aftermarket parts.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said Clark’s growth demonstrates the city’s supportive business climate.

“Clark is once again expanding its workforce in Lexington, and creating jobs previously held in Asia,” Gorton said. “This move sends an international message: Lexington is a great place to locate and grow a business.”