Community Ventures small business loan program gets $749,000 injection

Community Ventures has received $749,000 for a new loan program geared toward providing business loans to small business owners and entrepreneurs throughout Kentucky.

The United States Department of the Treasury's Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) Fund recently announced 321 recipients of its FY 2019 Financial Assistance (FA) Awards, naming Community Ventures among the organizations to receive an award.

Community Ventures logo

Community Ventures announced that it plans to use these funds to spark economic development, create jobs, and encourage local entrepreneurship in various counties in Eastern Kentucky counties.

For more information on Community Ventures, check the organization’s website at www.cvky.org.