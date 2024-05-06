Couple launches food truck with lottery win, Blue Door reopens in new location

A lottery windfall for a local couple is also a stroke of luck for brunch lovers, with the launch of the What’s Crackin food truck.

Lexington residents Amber and Tony Snead thought they’d have to wait until retirement to open their own food truck, but a lottery win moved up the timetable.

Tony has worked as a private chef for the University of Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball teams and volleyball teams, and Amber was a marketing manager for The Breckinridge memory care facility, where eventually Tony joined her as a dining services manager.

“Life changed in November when we won $125,000 on a holiday scratch-off,” Amber said. “After soul-searching, we decided to leave our jobs and use the lottery money to start our dream.”

With plans to locate the truck in different areas — check their social media for scheduling — they’ll be serving up lunch and brunch items, including buttery biscuits and sausage gravy and scrambled or fried eggs.

In other food-and-beverage industry news:

Blue Door Smokehouse has relocated to 819 National Ave., with brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, and smoked sausage sandwiches, ribs, plates, sides, and desserts.

Located in Lexington’s Distillery District, Wise Bird Cider Co. has reopened its farm-to-table restaurant, Little Fork, with 21c Hotel LockBox, Portofino, Elizir, and the Julep Cup alum chef Nick Fisherkeller at the helm.

“Nick’s playful, exploratory culinary style is evident in the menu he has put together, and we’re excited to place an emphasis on gluten-free and vegan options, food and cider pairings, and meaningful options for kids,” said owner Tim Wright.

Options include a smash burger and French fries, a cheese and charcuterie board, a Chistorra sausage skewer, and twice-fried tofu.

Bespoken Spirits has opened at Greyline Station, 101 W. Loudon Ave. Rayann’s Popcorn Co. has opened a new storefront at Greyline, and Ethiopian Family Kitchen has opened with traditional entrees like sega wot, fosloya, misir wot, and tikil gomen.

And Northside Common Market has welcomed Mikaili Sturgis from Chef Li’s Private Kitchen as the newest to open in The Market Kitchen at Greyline Station.

Chef Li said she’s been in the restaurant industry for about eight years, deciding to start her own business in 2021 as a private chef offering in-home fine dining, meal prep, and catering.

“I bring blends of Latin, Jamaican, and Indian flavors to birria tacos,” she said.

The tacos are available from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. In-home fine dining services continue to be available by request, as well as catering services.

Tyler Jackson and Gunner Handy have launched Tap Truck, a licensee of a San Diego-based company. They’ve restored and retrofitted a 1952 Dodge panel truck with beer taps and a logo emblazoned on the side.

“We have specialty kegs that we can batch cocktails, wine, cider, seltzers, and even hot chocolate and other non-alcoholic beverages,” Jackson said.

He adds that due to Kentucky liquor law limitations, Tap Truck operates as a “dry-hire bar,” meaning customers purchase the alcohol, and then he and Handy transport and return the kegs without purchasing and reselling the alcohol themselves.

“We’re currently booking spring and summer events, weddings, and festivals,” Jackson said.

Cosmic Fry opened in late April at 1983 N. Broadway, serving mocktails, smash burgers, and a variety of loaded fries.

Playa Bowls Lexington is coming this summer to Palomar Fountains, according to its social media, with acai, coconut, and pitaya bowls and smoothies.

Shake n Crave has opened at 535 S. Upper St., featuring crepes, waffles, and pancakes with real chocolate, as well as mojitos.

With two local locations already serving breakfast items, Wild Eggs has announced expansion plans for the Lexington area, entering a four-store agreement with Travis Hall, with locations to be announced. The first will open this fall, with others to open shortly afterward, according to a press release.

Richmond, Ky.-based boba tea and dessert cafe Bumble Bites has announced a second location coming soon in Palomar.

Brown Barrel/Blind Harry’s recently opened at 135 E. Main St., Georgetown, with menu highlights including seafood, salads, chicken tenders, and beef skewers, steak, and pasta.

Biscuit Belly’s newest area location has opened at 112 Lucille Dr.

Carson’s Andover is set for a May opening at 3450 Todds Rd.