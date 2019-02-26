Epping’s on Eastside Satisfies on Many Fronts

When Epping’s on Eastside opened in mid-February at the intersection of National and Walton avenues, the restaurant filled a cornerstone property in the developing National Avenue corridor that, for several years, has been surrounded by question marks. “There still are,” executive chef and owner Cole Arimes says with a laugh. As he shows me around the multifunctional space, however, it’s evident that Arimes and his team have been very deliberate in reimagining the historic building that most recently housed National Provisions, which closed abruptly in 2016.

Arimes, who is partners in the venture with his uncle, Richard Turnbull, grew up in the neighborhood. His grandparents operated Arimes Market at the corner of Walton and Cramer avenues for many years, and when Arimes moved back to Lexington in 2012 to open Coles 735 Main after nearly two decades of working as a chef in Cincinnati, he and his wife, Susan, eventually bought a home on Richmond Avenue. Today the neighborhood is filled with young families, and National Avenue has grown into a shopping and entertainment destination with a variety of small, locally owned businesses. Arimes has considered all of these elements in developing Epping’s on Eastside to best serve its diverse clientele.

A bakery counter and small café are housed in the light-filled front entrance. Open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, the hours and location make it convenient for people to pop in for a beverage or to pick up a selection of pastries, breads and treats such as homemade breakfast bars and gluten-free brownies. A large bakery in the back-of-house, led by pastry chef Laura Clay, makes all of the baked goods for Epping’s and Coles, and also sells wholesale to other businesses in the neighborhood.

Continuing straight, guests find themselves in a warm, sophisticated dining room furnished in classic, neutral tones. A large, U-shaped bar runs from the main dining room around a corner and into a lounge area, which features handsome bar tables made by Branch and Bark Urban Sawmill and the only televisions in the restaurant. While the lounge is a popular spot to watch University of Kentucky basketball games, Arimes said even on the most raucous nights the sound is barely audible in the neighboring dining room.

A private event space dubbed The National Room is separated from the lounge by a large sliding door made from salvaged barn wood. There’s also a second, more industrial-feeling event space upstairs. Both rooms are equipped with audio–visual systems, and chef de cuisine Nathan Voorhees can create a customized menu that draws from Epping’s selections or from the menu at Coles.

Epping’s lunch menu, served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, offers an enticing selection of soups, salads and sandwiches—including a pastrami reuben made with house-cured and smoked pastrami and homemade sauerkraut. As much as possible, all of the dishes are made from scratch using locally sourced ingredients. Many of the same items are available on the dinner menu, which also includes entrees such as Tofu Bibimbap and a Panko Fried Pork Chop. Dinner service is from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

× Expand Chef de Cuisine Nathan Voorhees and Executive Chef and owner Cole Arimes

“Menu-wise, Nate is doing a lot of what we wanted to do on the bar bites menu at Coles,” Arimes said. “Folks can grab a burger and beer and not break the bank.”

That welcoming, neighborhood vibe extends into Poppy & Olive. The restaurant-within-a-restaurant is designed to provide an atmosphere where parents can enjoy, as much as possible, a stress-free family meal. There’s no silverware or other distracting items on the tables as guests are seated, and servers immediately drop off craft baskets and kid’s placemats designed by Cricket Press. The nearest restroom includes a pint-size potty and sink, as well as a changing table and “jump seat” for the restaurant’s smallest patrons. Arimes also plans to host family movie nights, as well as seasonal craft nights in partnership with nearby ArtPlay Children’s Studio.

“It’s the same menu but just a different environment and with different steps of service,” Arimes said. “It’s OK if your kid stands up and says ‘hi’ to the people next to you. It can be stressful to take the kids out, and we want parents to be able to relax a little bit.”

Whether dining with kids or on a date night, stopping into the bar to watch the game or into the bakery to pick up weekend pastries, Epping’s on Eastside fits the bill.