Dean Dorton announces merger with VonLehman

David Bandy, left, CEO of Dean Dorton, and VonLehman President Adam Davey

Dean Dorton, one of the largest accounting and advisory firms in the Southeast and a Top 100 firm, and VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm, one of the largest firms in the Midwest and a Top 200 firm, have announced a merger, effective January 1.

The firm will operate as Dean Dorton and provide accounting, business advisory, and professional services from offices in North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Dean Dorton operates an office on Main Street in Lexington. Terms of the merger were not disclosed.

In addition to traditional accounting, auditing, and tax services, the firm offers technology consulting, mergers and acquisition services, human resources consulting, comprehensive healthcare advisory services, family office, and specialized tax services geared toward high-net-worth individuals and family groups, as well as forensic accounting and litigation support, among others.

“This merger is truly unique in that it combines two strong and healthy firms, one not dependent on the other, to redefine the client experience and the professional services landscape,” said David Bundy, president and CEO of Dean Dorton. “ Dean Dorton and VonLehman are trusted partners in their respective communities. We are excited to continue our legacy of serving our clients and potential partners through a truly unique and relationship-driven client experience.”

“We couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity. This merger is equally beneficial for our clients and our team,” said VonLehman president Adam Davey. “The synergies between our firms are palpable, and we’re excited to introduce our new service lines across our region. This is a mutually beneficial relationship where both firms provide unique value. It’s a great move from every perspective.