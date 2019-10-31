Donna Hodsdon has joined Business Lexington as Associate Publisher

Donna Hodsdon

Donna Hodsdon has joined Smiley Pete Publishing as associate publisher for its central Kentucky-focused business publication, Business Lexington.

Hodsdon brings with her a wide range of experience as a C-level sales executive who has developed relationships across Kentucky in the media, advertising and marketing industries. She most recently served as associate publisher for the Lane Report. As associate publisher of Business Lexington, she will manage consultative marketing strategies, business development and brand awareness across all platforms for the publication.

“Donna understands our company’s mission, and she has tremendous insight into Central Kentucky’s diverse business community,” said Chuck Creacy, co-owner and publisher of Smiley Pete Publishing. “She values the important local perspective that Business Lexington brings to our community’s business conversation, and her ability to build closer connections with key corporate decision-makers will make her a great fit for our team.”

In addition to Business Lexington, Smiley Pete Publishing also produces the local magazines Chevy Chaser and Southsider and the website tadoo.com. The company has also founded and produced multiple popular annual local food events, including CRAVE Lexington, Lexington Burger Week, Lexington Pizza Week, and the Bluegrass BBQ Fest.