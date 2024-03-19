Downtown Lexington Partnership Announces Annual Awards of Excellence

× Expand Luncheon DLP Luncheon at Marriot City Center, Monday March 18, 2024 in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Mark Mahan Mahan Multimedia

The Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP) held its Annual Meeting & Awards of Excellence on Monday, March 18, at the Lexington Marriott City Center to recognize outstanding contributions to the community.

During the luncheon, DLP also noted that the economic impact of its events—including Thursday Night Live, downtown parades, and the Mayfest Arts Fair—totaled $3.2 million and attracted more than 115,000 attendees in 2023.

Six DLP partners were honored for their roles in shaping downtown Lexington into a premier destination for living, work, and leisure. From an innovative new hotel to enhancing the city's landscape and fostering community leadership, each winner brought something unique to the table.

The award winners include: