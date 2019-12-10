Drake's Opens in Hamburg

× 1 of 6 Expand Theresa Stanley × 2 of 6 Expand Theresa Stanley × 3 of 6 Expand Theresa Stanley × 4 of 6 Expand Theresa Stanley × 5 of 6 Expand Theresa Stanley × 6 of 6 Expand Theresa Stanley Prev Next

Lexington-based Bluegrass Hospitality Group has opened the doors on a new Drake's restaurant in the Hamburg area, located next door to the parent company's sister concepts, Malone's Steakhouse and Harry's.

The opening is the fourteenth location for the growing Drake's concept, which celebrated its ten-year anniversary this year. The restaurant features burgers, sushi, beer and spirits in a casual, sporty atmosphere. Since the opening of its original location a decade ago in the Lansdowne Shoppes, Drake's has expanded to include restaurants in five states, with plans in the works to add four additional locations across the region.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Hamburg location was attended by LFUCG council members Kathy Plomin and Angela Evans. Drake's executive staff presented a donation check for $4,000 to local nonprofit FEED (Fayette Eating, Education & Delivery). The serving staff chose the nonprofit, which supports food-insecure children through a backpack program in Fayette County, and contributed tips to the cause.