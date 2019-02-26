EMERGE Conference set for March 12 at University of Kentucky

For the sixth consecutive year, Commerce Lexington Inc.’s EMERGE Conference will bring together the next generation of Central Kentucky leaders for a day of networking, engaging keynote speakers, themed breakout sessions and discovering ways to better connect to and impact their community. An outgrowth of one of Commerce Lexington’s past leadership visits, the 2019 EMERGE Conference, presented by Forcht Bank, will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 12 at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton Student Center.

Keynote speakers include executive coach and leadership trainer Ali Rodway from LoveJoy Leadership and Peter Kageyama, a community development consultant and author of For the Love of Cities: The Love Affair Between People and Their Places and the follow up, Love Where You Live: Creating Emotionally Engaging Places.

During the opening interactive session at EMERGE, Rodway will present a session entitled, “CHOOSE: Own Your Decisions and Create Your Future." Kageyama will focus on Lexington during a lunchtime keynote address, examining recent developments that tie in with themes from his books. EMERGE also contains a variety of breakout sessions covering tracks like community engagement, as well as personal and professional development. Below are the breakout session topics for EMERGE 2019.

Registration is $150 per person for Commerce Lexington members, $175 for non-members, and includes a full-day program, lunch, keynote speaker and closing reception. For a complete schedule and a list of breakout sessions, speakers and registration information, visit www.emergelexington.com.