Fizzy Fox features customizable sodas, Mazunte Bodega debuts

Capitalizing on the craze for customized carbonated drinks, a new “dirty soda” truck, Fizzy Fox, has begun quenching customers’ thirst for drinks with a twist.

The business is owned by Daniel Osborne and Lee Ware, who say the vehicle is about as unique as its beverages: It’s a retired ambulance that served as a Chinese food truck before Fizzy Fox took the reins. Osborne said the inspiration for the name Fizzy Fox came about through a brainstorming session with his son, Yasuo, who manages the daily truck operations.

“I love alliterations, and we wanted to brand in a way appealing to a growing demographic of young people who are interested in Asian pop culture themes such as Anime, K-Pop, Manga, video games, and kids card games,” Osborne said.

The truck will set up from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. most days on Southland Drive, either in front of Marikka’s or across the street in front of Southland Bagel. Customers can select a soda base — either plain club soda or a variety of name brands like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper — and up to four add-ins from a large list of syrups, purees, half-and-half, whipped cream, and popping boba.

“The possible combinations are nearly endless,” he said.

In other local food and beverage industry news:

The Cincinnati restaurant group Mazunte has opened its first Lexington location, Mazunte Bodega, at 903 Manchester St. Ste. 150, serving a wide variety of tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, and more.

Expand Shake n Crave, 535 S. Upper St., serves milkshakes, smoothies, crepes, waffles, and more.

Shake n Crave is now open at 535 S. Upper St., Ste. 175, Lexington, with crepes, waffles, pancakes, and more.

The Winchester-based soda company Ale-8-One has issued a limited release of Blackberry Ale-8-One, on the heels of the recent return of Peach Ale-8-One. Both flavors are available at select locations this summer, until they sell out.

Country Boy Brewing kicked off a partnership on Cinco de Mayo with Georgetown-based Tienda San Juan Taqueria, which will be offering authentic Mexican fare at the brewery’s Georgetown taproom kitchen. In celebration, a new margarita-flavored beer, Coug-a-Rita, was launched.

We’re bidding a fond foodie farewell to a few locations this issue, including Hi View Meats of Georgetown, which is shuttering as of May 31 after 41 years in business; Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen’s Townley Center location, which is closing after 10 years; and the final location of Saul Good near Fayette Mall, which had been open since 2008.