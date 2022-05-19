Freddie Noe Named as 8th Generation Jim Beam Master Distiller

× Expand Gov. Andy Beshear, left, joined Jim Beam master distillers Fred Noe and Freddie Noe, along with company representatives, in toasting the new Fred B. Noe Distillery.

During a surprise announcement made during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on May 12 for the newly expanded James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s campus in Clermont, master distiller Fred Noe officially named his son, Freddie Noe, as the 8th-generation master distiller at Jim Beam.

“There is nothing in this world that would give me more pleasure and make me prouder than seeing Freddie step into the role of master distiller,” Noe said in an emotional speech. “One of my biggest regrets is to never have distilled alongside my own father, Booker, so working side-by-side with Freddie will be a dream come true.”

Freddie Noe with his father, Fred Noe, the 7th- and 8th-generation master distillers at Jim Beam.

Fred Noe will continue to oversee operations at Jim Beam’s main plant and its portfolio of brands, while Freddie Noe will oversee the newly built Fred B. Noe Distillery. The announcement marks the first time that two master distillers will be in place in the distillery’s 227-year history, with father and son working side-by-side.

“I believe that a master distiller should understand the craft of distilling, uphold quality, and honor tradition while spearheading innovation,” Fred Noe said. “Freddie embodies this wholeheartedly and I look forward to seeing Freddie lead the charge in creating the next generation of whiskeys that help to grow the American Whiskey category around the world.”

The Fred B. Noe Distillery was constructed as part of a multimillion-dollar project to expand and enhance the distillery. Production of Jim Beam’s super-premium line of small-batch bourbons will eventually transition to the distillery, including Booker’s, and Baker’s bourbons, as well as the ongoing Little Book series of created by Freddie Noe.

The distillery will also serve as a locus for experimentation and education. It includes a state-of-the-art classroom for the University of Kentucky’s James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits and a technical apprenticeship program designed by Freddie Noe in partnership with UK and the Kentucky Distillers Association to educate the next generation of distilled spirits industry professionals.

In addition to the Fred B. Noe Distillery, the expansion project also includes a newly imagined visitor’s center and The Kitchen Table restaurant.

“It is an honor beyond words to follow in my father’s footsteps,” Freddie Noe said. “I will continue to honor the 227 years of family craft and experience in my work every day by dedicating myself to making genuine quality whiskey while pushing the brand forward.”

