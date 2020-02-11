Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co. announces plans to build a distillery, entertainment complex in downtown Lexington

Sean and Tia Edwards

Lexington entrepreneurs Sean and Tia Edwards announced the launch of Fresh Bourbon Distilling Company during an event held last week, along with plans to build a distillery, music hall, and event center in downtown Lexington. The couple are positioning Fresh Bourbon as a modern approach to one of Kentucky’s oldest signature industries; an approach Sean Edwards said will help distinguish their brand from the competition.

“A lot of companies and a lot of ideas in bourbon — a lot of the brands — have ‘old’ in them, so we wanted to go against the grain a little bit,” Edwards said. “It sends a shockwave through the system."

A provided rendering of the company’s bottle design features bright colors, a modern font, and sleek silhouettes of a woman and man dressed to the nines. Likewise, an artistic concept rendering of the distillery features the word “FRESH” spelled out in giant, green letters across panels of gleaming glass. Sean Edwards said they plan to locate the 34,000-square-foot facility near the Distillery District, with a likely completion date in late 2021.

× Expand An artistic concept rendering of the 34,000-square-foot facility Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co. plans to locate near Lexington's Distillery District.

Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co. is also Central Kentucky’s first African-American owned distillery, and Sean Edwards said the company has hired a person they believe will be the first African-American master distiller since the 13th Amendment formally abolished slavery in America. The master distiller’s identity is so far under wraps due to a confidentiality agreement, Edwards said.

Edwards, a Lexington native who also owns Edwards Dry Cleaners and S and D Construction Management, said he’s always had an interest in bourbon. interest peaked about three years ago. He registered Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co. as a business entity in 2017, and so far has completed a first round of financing with a second underway. The project will also benefit from state and local economic development incentives.

The distillery project will initially create about 25 jobs, Edwards said. His wife, Tia, will have a role and other family members will also be involved. The facility will offer hosted tours and guided tastings, as well as a tasting room and lounge, retail area, and music hall.

In a statement coinciding with the distillery’s February announcement, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated the couple on their plans. “Bourbon is a mainstay of Kentucky’s economy, and I am thrilled to see this step toward greater inclusivity in this iconic industry,” Gov. Beshear said. “Creating opportunities for all Kentuckians is essential, and our administration aims to pave the way for progress. I sincerely thank Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co. for choosing to build its distillery in our state.”

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton also expressed appreciation for the project. “Congratulations to Sean Edwards and everyone at Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co.,” she said. “The history of African Americans in the distilling industry is often forgotten. Fresh Bourbon is reviving that history and giving it new life in our Distillery District.”

Until Fresh Bourbon Distilling Company’s own facility is finished, Paris, Kentucky-based Hartfield & Co. is under contract to produce and age its products to the founders’ specifications. Edwards describes the bourbon as “gently sweet and approachable”, with an aroma reminiscent of honeysuckle, hot-water cornbread, and peach, and notes of vanilla, brown sugar, oak, smoke, and a slight nuttiness.

“We were going for an exact flavor profile that we really couldn’t describe, so we had to figure out how to put those pieces together,” he said. It has “a surprising complexity and satisfying depth for bourbon aficionados.”

Edwards said he’s excited to finally reveal his new enterprise. “We’ve been diligently working for three years on the project, so it feels great to finally announce what we’ve done and what we’ve put together,” he said. “We have so much support from the community and the state and even across the country [who are] interested in what we’re putting together.”