GoodGiving Challenge kicks off campaign to support local philanthropy

By the time Mayor Linda Gorton officially proclaimed Dec. 3–9 as GoodGiving Challenge Week in Lexington during a Tuesday morning kick-off event downtown, the campaign had already raised more than $130,000 for local nonprofits in the first hour that the GoodGiving Challenge website (www.bggives.org) was live.

That's more than half of the total amount raised during the first GoodGiving Challenge in 2011, said Blue Grass Community Foundation President and CEO Lisa Adkins. Adkins attributes the substantial growth of the GoodGiving Challenge—now in its ninth year and with more than $10 million raised for local nonprofits—to the increased awareness and realized impact the campaign has had in the community. "We have hit our stride, but we are not yet close to realizing our potential," Adkins said. "People aren't always aware of the many nonprofits we have and how much they do to help support our region."

Mayor Gorton also took a moment to recognize representatives from participating nonprofits who gathered for the kick-off event, saying "our city can't survive without you."

Hosted by Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing, the GoodGiving Challenge connects charitable givers with 131 local nonprofits during its week-long 2019 campaign, which runs from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 9. Through the campaign's website, www.bggives.org, donors can easily research and donate to a wide range of philanthropic causes in the Central Kentucky area. Magazines detailing the challenge and each nonprofit are also available from participating nonprofits.

This year's GoodGiving Challenge also features more than $440,000 in matching prizes to boost the value of the community's generosity for participating agencies.

The website's low minimum donation amount of $10 and its user-friendly platform are designed to encourage new support for worthy local initiatives. In 2018, one-third of all GoodGiving donors contributed to a new nonprofit for the first time.

"All of the participating nonprofits have been vetted, so you can give with confidence to any of these worthwhile organizations," said Smiley Pete publisher Chuck Creacy.

Many of the participating nonprofits also coordinate campaigns of their own through their social media channels, mailing lists, and networks to help raise awareness. Lori Halligan, executive director of the Living Arts & Science Center, said her organization will also engage its board of directors to help get the word out.

The Living Arts & Science Center also plans to focus its outreach efforts around specific days when matching funds are available, Halligan said, as well as around the $30,000 Blue Grass Community Foundation Endowment Challenge on Dec. 5, when the nonprofit with the most unique donors contributing $25 or more during that time will receive a $25,000 endowment prize (www.bggives.org/prizes). "You can also go in and check the totals for each day and message around that," Halligan said.

× Expand Mayor Linda Gorton joins Smiley Pete publishers Chris Eddie, left, and Chuck Creacy, right, as well as Lisa Adkins and Lauren Parson with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, in kicking off the 2019 GoodGiving Challenge.

Last year, the Challenge raised $1.5 million for 110 local nonprofits through more than 7,500 gifts made in 81 counties across Kentucky, 47 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Canada and England.

“We are dedicated to the idea that one person can make a powerful impact,” Adkins said. “But we know we have the biggest impact when we work together. At Blue Grass Community Foundation, we believe in investing together for our community, and the GoodGiving Challenge makes charitable giving fun, accessible and rewarding for the whole community.”