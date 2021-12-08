GoodGiving Challenge raises $2.9 million for local nonprofits

× 1 of 3 Expand Theresa Stanley The 2021 GoodGiving Challenge kicked off November 30 with a rally in downtown Lexington. The campaign raised a total of $2.9 million for 126 local nonprofits. × 2 of 3 Expand Theresa Stanley The 2021 GoodGiving Challenge kicked off November 30 with a rally in downtown Lexington. The campaign raised a total of $2.9 million for 126 local nonprofits. × 3 of 3 Expand Theresa Stanley The 2021 GoodGiving Challenge kicked off November 30 with a rally in downtown Lexington. The campaign raised a total of $2.9 million for 126 local nonprofits. Prev Next

The preliminary numbers are in for the 2021 GoodGiving Challenge, and they reveal that $2.9 million was raised for 179 local nonprofits during the record-breaking, week-long online giving campaign that launched November 30.

Hosted by Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing, the GoodGiving Challenge connects charitable individuals with local nonprofits by providing matching incentives and a convenient online giving platform at www.BGgives.org.

“At Blue Grass Community Foundation, building greater community generosity is central to what we do,” said Lisa Adkins, president/CEO of Blue Grass Community Foundation. “The GoodGiving Challenge shows that people respond enthusiastically when you make giving simple, rewarding and fun. Of course, we couldn’t do this without our funding partners, who helped us set new milestones for giving.”

Since its inception in 2011, the GoodGiving Challenge has raised $17 million total for area nonprofits. Last year, the Challenge raised $2.4 million for 126 local nonprofits across 14 counties through more than 13,700 gifts made. This year’s preliminary numbers show a 20 percent increase in funds raised.

“Raising $2.9 million in 7 days through raising awareness of these 179 hard-working local nonprofits is the perfect way to end the year,” said Lauren Parsons, director of strategic initiatives and communications at BGCF. “We’re thankful for the thousands of givers who rallied in support of our nonprofits and the vital services they provide across our community.”

“The Good Giving Challenge is one of my favorite weeks in Lexington. It's exciting to participate in an initiative that ignites a spirit of giving throughout the community and creates an opportunity to invest in worthy projects and services,” said Allison Lankford, executive director of Town Branch Park, the 2021 GoodGiving Challenge’s biggest fundraiser. “We appreciate the generosity of all who participated and are grateful to have this platform to reach new donors in such a fun way.”

The 2021 GoodGiving Challenge featured over $650,000 in matching prizes that increased gifts by as much as 50 to 100 percent. Each day of the Challenge offered opportunities to amplify gifts with matches and prizes, offered by the following sponsors:

Clark County Community Foundation*

Murry Foundation

Marksbury Family Foundation

Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund*

Lewis Bizzack Family Fund*

MacAdam Family Foundation*

Thomson R. Bryant Jr. & Betty R. Bryant Fund*

Mitchell Family Foundation*

Hudson-Ellis Fund*

Traditional Bank

THE GROOVALUTION*

Rubicon Foundation*

Chris Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind Fund*

Edith D. Gardner Charitable Fund*

Bulleit Family Foundation*

Evangelos “Angel” Levas Foundation*

Mason Companies

Salomon & Company

Anonymous Donor*

and Blue Grass Community Foundation

*at Blue Grass Community Foundation