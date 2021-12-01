GoodGiving Challenge 2021 Kicks Off with Downtown Rally

Mayor Linda Gorton joined representatives from the Bluegrass Community Foundation, Smiley Pete Publishing and area nonprofits for the kick-off of the 2021 GoodGiving Challenge during a rally held Monday, November 30, at Fifth Third Pavilion.

The GoodGiving Challenge is a week-long online giving challenge for local nonprofits hosted by BGCF and Smiley Pete Publishing.

"Smiley Pete is pleased to be a partner in this community fund-raising effort that, since its launch in 2011, has raised nearly $14.1 million for more than 100 local nonprofits," said Smiley Pete co-founder Chuck Creacy. "We’d love to see this be a successful week of giving."

Visit bggives.org for a directory of participating nonprofits, as well as information on opportunities to make your donation go further and a secure giving portal.