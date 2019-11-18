How Not to Become Persona Non Grata

While everyone else was deciding whether President Trump’s recent phone call to Ukraine involved a quid pro quo, I had another question in mind: What exactly is a quid pro quo? I found the answer. Along the way, I also learned how vibrant an ostensibly dead, 2,700-year-old language, Latin, really is.

Quid pro quo, a Latin phrase that has been accepted into English, literally means “something for something.” The British have defined it as “a favour for a favour.” Older Americans might use the phrase “tit for tat.” Congress will decide whether it’s impeachable (likely employing a lot of Latin that has leaked into our legal language).

The rest of us, too, will continue using Latin phrases, sometimes ad nauseum. From caveat emptor (let the buyer beware) to ex post facto (in retrospect), we Americans rely on Latin, both in the roots and branches of our language.

Of course, using Latin phrases and words is fine, as long as you do it correctly. I had to cringe recently when I read a blog declaring a certain politician was acting like a presidential candidate even though he “wasn’t in the race persay.” I think the writer meant per se (as such).

Here are a few common Latin phrases and what they really mean: a priori (from what was before); bona fide (genuine); ergo (therefore); in toto (entirely); magnum opus (great work); prima facie (on first look); and vox populi (voice of the people).

There’s no rule against using more than one Latin phrase in any conversation, but only pro bono (for the sake of the good). Generally, I’d recommend against that modus operandi; you don’t want to become persona non grata.

