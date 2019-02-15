Graze Finds New Home in The Woodlands

Graze, the restaurant owned by chef Craig de Villiers, is moving into the ground floor of The Woodlands condominium building in the space that most recently housed The Julep Cup. The restaurant is planning an April opening, following an extensive renovation that will expand the bar area, remove several interior walls to open up the space and also create an interior dining room for private events. Guests who dined at Graze in its former, much cozier location on South Limestone, which it vacated in December, will be happy to know that the move expands the restaurant to 150 seats. Patio seating will also double.

De Villiers also plans to add more than a dozen regular entrees to the menu, including chicken and waffles, country-fried steak and house-made pastas, along with house-cured pancetta and bacon, homemade biscuits and pickled vegetables. Graze will be open daily, serving dinner, weekday lunches and weekend brunch.