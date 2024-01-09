Green Check application deadline is approaching

× Expand Green Check awards ceremony 2022

The City of Lexington’s Green Check initiative is seeking local businesses to join the program. The deadline for applications is January 31. Established in 2016, the Green Check program acknowledges businesses and organizations going the extra mile to contribute to the city's sustainability goals. With over sixty certified entities in Fayette County, businesses of all sizes and types are welcome to apply for certification.

There is no cost to participate in the program, and upon approval, a sustainability specialist will work with your business to identify strengths and areas for improvement. Certification is awarded at one of four levels: member, bronze, silver, or gold. Certification lasts for three years, with ongoing support.

The Lexington Children’s Theatre has been a silver-level member since 2022. “The Green Check Program is a wonderful opportunity to connect with other local organizations who share a desire to implement changes that make the world a better place for generations to come,” said Erin McGuire-Thompson, the theatre’s operations manager. “The resources and guidance provided are very helpful and informative. Being Green Check certified is one more way that we can show our patrons that we care about our community and the well-being of everyone in our LCT Family.”

Green Check benefits include a personalized plan for improving your business’s sustainable practices, opportunities to connect with other Green Check businesses, and recognition through news media, print media, and social media.

In September, Green Check businesses will participate in a ceremony celebrating newly certified and long-time partners. For more information on the program and how to apply, visit LexingtonKy.com/GreenCheck.