Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken now open in Lexington

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken opened its doors this week at its new downtown Lexington location near East Vine Street.

The restaurant, located in the back half of the Main Street building that houses Carson’s, is the first Lexington location for the concept, which started in Tennessee.

In first announcing the plan more than a year ago to bring Gus’s to Lexington, local partner Gus Oyler said the restaurant would be positioned as a family-friendly downtown dining option and a community melting pot in terms of its regular clientele.

"It attracts people and families from all walks of life," said Oyler, a University of Kentucky graduate who was introduced to the Gus's concept while working after graduation as a financial adviser in Memphis, Tennessee. "And everyone's always happy. ... With everything that's going on in the world, everyone just puts that all aside and comes in and equally enjoys the chicken."

The Lexington location was fitted up to reflect the local charm of Bluegrass hospitality, Oyler said. The casual dining area features checkered tablecloths and cinderblock walls, with a classic jukebox and additional seating at a bar built with weathered, corrugated metal. A separate room with chandeliers and 12-seat dining tables can be used for family-style serving of parties and small group events, Oyler said.

Gus’s was originally founded in 1984, with a proprietary chicken recipe dating back to the 1950s that was inherited from the restaurant founder’s parents. Gus's currently operates 26 locations across 12 states, according to the company’s website.

The Lexington location will offer sit-down and takeout service, as well as delivery and catering options. Store hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, check the restaurant’s website at http://gusfriedchicken.com/lexington-kentucky-location/.