Habitat for Humanity continues success with LG&E and KU

PARTNER CONTENT

Program provides aid to families to help offset monthly electric bills

× Expand LG&E and KU's Solar Share facility sits along I-64 near Simpsonville. Photo furnished

Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities Company continue to see success from a partnership using renewable energy to benefit Kentucky families. Kentucky’s Office of Energy Policy (OEP) recently added its support of a partnership with Kentucky Habitat for Humanity (KYHFH) to provide eligible low-income families with subscriptions to the utilities’ Solar Share program.

“The Habitat for Humanity and Solar Share partnership is able to provide some much-needed assistance to our most vulnerable customers,” said Shannon Montgomery, LG&E and KU Vice President of Customer Services. “The ability for Solar Share participants to donate their solar energy credits to another person, business or nonprofit organization is a tremendous way for our generous customers to make an impact to non-profits across our service territories.”

The federal State Energy Program funding from OEP allowed KYHFH to increase the number of shares subscribed and extend assistance to additional low-income families through this innovative partnership. As a result, there are 14 families who have a portion of their utility bill offset through this partnership.

“By utilizing a community solar share model, families in need are able to reduce the amount of income spent on energy expenditures,” said Kentucky Office of Energy Policy Director Kenya Stump. “Innovative partnerships like this one are a cornerstone to Gov. Andy Beshear’s energy strategy, and the federal funding allows us to make projects work for families.”

Options with Solar Share

Solar share credits are transferred to the families, selected collaboratively by KYHFH and Habitat affiliates across the state, with a goal to help offset as much as 30% of the families’ monthly energy usage. To make the program possible, KYHFH originally subscribed to 180 shares in LG&E and KU’s Solar Share Program and has since increased their subscription to 253 shares, thanks in part to the OEP funding. The subscription is paid for up front and allows KYHFH to allocate shares to their most vulnerable constituents for 25 years.

The utilities’ gifting option, approved by the Kentucky Public Service Commission in 2019, enables program subscribers to transfer monthly solar share credits to another recipient, such as a loved one, friend or organization. OEP joins Carbide Industries, which was the first company to support KYHFH’s participation in the Solar Share Program.

Learn more about LG&E and KU’s Solar Share Program and its gifting option by visiting lge-ku.com/environment/solar.