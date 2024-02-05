New Development Planned for Hamburg Area

× Expand A rendering shows an entrance to the Hamburg East development from Polo Club Drive.

Lexington-based property development and management company, Cowgill, Inc., is spearheading a significant mixed-use development on a 44-acre plot at the intersection of I-75/64 and Winchester Road in southeast Fayette County.

Named Hamburg East, the development will include restaurants, hotels, apartments, retail, and green spaces. An adjacent 41-acre parcel of land, acquired by the University of Kentucky in September from Cowgill, will house a new medical facility.

Situated in a strategic stretch along I-75 between Winchester Road and Man-O-War Boulevard, the Hamburg East development aligns with the ongoing growth in the area, including the Baptist Health facility, Cabela’s, Costco, and a forthcoming middle school by the Fayette County Public Schools, with plans for an adjacent elementary school.

The project encompasses the last available corner for development on the Fayette County interstate system inside the Urban Services area.

Construction for Hamburg East is set to begin immediately. Key firms involved in the project include ATS Construction, Davis H. Elliott Company, Design Works, and Vision Engineering.

“The addition of UK HealthCare and Hamburg East will prove to be a major benefit to both that part of the Lexington community as well as for the people of Central and Eastern Kentucky,” said Joe Brumley, vice president for acquisitions at Cowgill.

Cowgill, Inc. is a family-owned company founded by Norwood Cowgill, Jr. With expertise in apartment development and management, the company owns and manages 15 apartment communities in Lexington, totaling nearly 1,900 units. Recent projects include studios180 on North Martin Luther King Boulevard and The Flats at 345 on Blackburn Avenue, with an ongoing project at 340 Legion Drive.