The Power of a Handwritten Note

I recently purchased both my son and nephew personal stationery, explaining that a sincere, effectively written note penned in one’s own hand can offer an “edge,” especially in an age when we’re all too dependent on electronic communication and, to be honest, have become a little lazy. But most importantly, it’s just plain classy! Along with the stationery, I included a few tips on what I consider to be the anatomy of a good note.

• Keep it short and sweet. I receive a fair amount of “thank you” notes from those who attend my workshops. While I mostly read every sentence, my attention span is not what it used to be, and I start to scan if it goes too long. It’s a note, not an epistle.

• Start with your reason for writing. I usually begin my notes with, “Just a short note to …” I don’t remember where I picked this up, but I like it and, if nothing else, it gets me started. For example, “Just a short note to let you know how much I enjoyed our conversation at the chamber of commerce dinner.” Or, “Just a short note to thank you for lunch yesterday.”

• Personalize the appreciation. The second sentence should support and reinforce the first sentence. For example, “I especially enjoyed the stories you told about your children and the successes they’re having in your company.” Or, “The advice you shared with me on how best to engage my employees was extremely helpful.” The second sentence personalizes the note and lets the recipient know you’re not just writing to them out of self-interest.

• Offer assurance. This sentence simply lets them know you’re there for them. “Greg, if I can ever be of assistance to you, please do not hesitate to call upon me.” Notice how I started this sentence with the recipient’s name. It’s always a nice touch to start the note with her/his name and use it at least once within the body of the message.

• Reiterate your message. The last sentence simply reminds the recipient why you’re writing and is another opportunity to show sincere appreciation. I always end with, “Again, thank you for the time you spent with me yesterday.” “Again, thank you for the gift.”

• End on a friendly note. My good friend ends most notes with, “Cheers!” This might be too informal for most notes, but I always enjoy his correspondence. I typically end with, “My best.” “Kind regards” and “Sincerely” are always options.

• Personalize your signature. Assuming you have personalized stationery with your name somewhere on the note, I wouldn’t worry about being legible. Just make sure you sign it! For my younger workshop participants, I urge them to make their signature look more “presidential,” versus the first time you mastered cursive writing in grade school. BL

Greg Coker is president and CEO of Greg Coker Development Inc., the mission of which is the development of individuals, teams and organizations through personalized workshops and coaching. He is also the author of “Building Cathedrals: The Power of Purpose and the Soft Skills Field Manual.” His website is gregcokerdevelopment.com.