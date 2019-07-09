Does Lexington's Helix Garage offer the country's coolest parking?

× Expand Photo provided

Lexington's Helix Garage is up for the coveted honor of “Coolest Parking Spot" in the country.

More than just a convenient spot to stash your ride while going about your business downtown, an expert panel from Looking4.com, a website that assists users in comparing parking options at airports around the world, and architecture and design publication Architizer have selected the Helix Garage among an elite group of 10 parking structures across America that elevate parking to an art form.

"Often perceived as practical structures where function reigns over form, parking garages are not typically celebrated for their visual appeal and aesthetics," a press release announcing the competition allows. "However, a few have broken the mold."

Once you accept the fact that such a list exists, you realize it's actually quite a nice honor for Lexington and for Pohl Rosa Pohl Architecture + Design. According to a case study on its website, in 2014 the firm successfully transformed an "oppressive, aging concrete parking structure" originally constructed in 1966 into a functional work of art with the addition of a "layered facade that provides a new texture appropriate to the city center" and "shifting LED lighting colors [that] make for a joyful night time experience."

The winner will be announced later this summer.