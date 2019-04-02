Baird Closes on Hilliard Lyons Acquisition

Hilliard Lyons and Hilliard Lyons Trust Company have become wholly owned subsidiaries of Baird, a Milwaukee-based international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets, and private equity firm with more than $200 billion in client assets. The transaction, which was announced in November, closed on April 1. As a result, all of Hilliard Lyons’ financial advisors and associates are now a part of Baird.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Established in 1854 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Hilliard Lyons is one of the nation’s oldest financial services firms.vTogether they offer wealth management, trust and estate planning services, as well as select investment banking, municipal finance and asset management services. Both companies combined had more than $50 billion in client assets as of Sept. 30, 2018, their fiscal year end, and 2018 revenue of more than $280 million.

Baird, which was established in 1919, had revenues of $1.78 billion in 2018, its ninth consecutive year of record results. As a result of the acquisition, Baird’s wealth management business now encompasses approximately 1,300 financial advisors serving clients from more than 170 offices in 34 states.

"To welcome Hilliard Lyons’ associates and clients to the Baird family during our 100th anniversary year is a tremendous achievement that brings all of us great pride.” — Steve Booth, Baird president & CEO

“Today is a day to celebrate. To welcome Hilliard Lyons’ associates and clients to the Baird family during our 100th anniversary year is a tremendous achievement that brings all of us great pride,” said Steve Booth, Baird president & CEO, in a release. “We are excited to build on Hilliard Lyons’ long legacy of exceptional client service and look to a very bright future as a unified firm.”

“As the past few months have confirmed, Baird is a great fit for our clients and the Hilliard Lyons team on every level,” said Jim Allen, chairman and CEO of Hilliard Lyons. “We couldn’t be more pleased to celebrate bringing our two great firms together.” After the merger is completed in the second half of 2019, Allen will serve as a vice chairman of Baird and a member of Baird’s Executive Committee out of Louisville.

Hilliard Lyons’ top leadership – Chairman & CEO Allen, President Tom Kessinger III, and Alan Newman, executive vice president and director, private wealth – will continue in their roles, working closely with Baird’s Private Wealth Management (PWM) leadership team to ensure a smooth transition for the firm and its clients.

“We welcome Jim, Tom, Alan and the entire Hilliard team to Baird,” said Mike Schroeder, president of Baird Private Wealth Management. “We look forward to building on Hilliard’s deep roots in the great community of Louisville as well as many other cities.”