Planet or plastic: Can the hospitality industry shrink a 150-million ton plastics footprint?

The United Nations defines our volume of plastic waste as a global crisis, ranking it a major threat to the environment. The international hotel industry is a major contributor, generating 150 million tons of single-use plastic annually. Fortunately, the industry is responding to this crisis with actions that dramatically reduce plastic waste. The following steps are simple and cost effective in keeping small items from becoming big problems. As customers become more environmentally conscious, these green steps will enhance the public image of organizations stemming the tide.

Eliminate plastic straws

The United States discards 500 million single-use plastic straws daily, each taking about 200 years to decompose. Hilton Hotels and Resorts has successfully removed plastic straws from many properties, as have Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. Environmental awareness about degradation caused by straws is increasing, and many customers may be happy to avoid them. Other low-cost options include substituting bio-degradable straw alternatives made of paper, bamboo or pasta; or offering straws by request.

Eliminate plastic water bottles

Only 12 percent of single-use plastic is effectively recycled. With two bottles of water in each of 100 rooms in a hotel, that’s potentially 73,000 pieces of plastic being thrown away annually. Simple ways to reduce this waste include: replacing disposable plastic water bottles with newer options in aluminum cans or boxes. Providing branded, stainless steel water bottles, which can be refilled. Water stations with a bottle count feature help guests recognize environmental benefits, and the branded bottles create advertisements for your hotel. Install a water filtration system in rooms and provide real glasses for drinking water.

Replace plastic bathroom amenities

The impact on the environment of mil- lions of single-use toothbrushes and bottles is immense. Consider these alternatives: Many guests bring their own products and don’t need the plastic amenities. Let guests know that they are available as needed at the front desk or from housekeeping. Substitute bamboo toothbrushes, combs and other biodegradable products for plastic. Consider installing large, wall-mounted dispensers in bathrooms. This will reduce costs over time, as you can buy hygiene products in bulk.

Replace single-serving condiment packs

Convenient individual portions of break- fast condiments are destined to become plas- tic waste. Reusable alternatives (ceramic or metal pots) take more preparation and some capital expenditure, but they ultimately add value because you can buy products in bulk. As a bonus, they provide a more luxurious customer experience.

Use compostable takeaway containers

Polystyrene has long been a low-cost option for cups and containers. Unfortunately, it is difficult to recycle. Biodegradable alternatives are more eco-friendly and may be available in creative options such as containers formed from flattened plant leaves. With more big food retailers adopting biodegradable packaging, budget-friendly options are becoming available.

Develop alternatives to plastic key cards

Plastic key cards are reusable but will eventually be waste. The Hilton recently saved 40 tons of plastic by switching to mobile keyless entry. However, installing modern locks to use with the mobile app can be a big expense. To save money and save the planet, consider a return to metal keys. While not a high-tech solution, keys reduce plastic waste and create a retro ambiance.

Offer recycling

An efficient recycling program ensures that recyclable plastics and other waste materials are collected for delivery to processing plants. Staff and customer education may be necessary to guide the process, but this will be a small cost for helping the planet and improving your property’s green credentials.

Judith Humble is an LCSW and has practiced therapy in Lexington for 32 years. During her years as a provider for an Employee Assistance Program, she enjoyed the opportunity to collaborate with many local businesses in resolving workplace problems and improving the quality of the work experience. During her eight-year membership in the Sierra Club, she has served on its executive committee, with a focus on conservation. She currently chairs the Zero Waste Team and the Bluegrass Climate Action Team, both of which aspire to engage the business community in the development of affordable solutions for our major environmental problems.