HSLC Opens New Lexington Branch

Home Savings and Loan Company (HSLC) held a grand opening on November 1 for its Wellington branch, located at 345 Ruccio Way in Lexington.

Headquartered in Kenton, Ohio, HSLC purchased two branches in Lexington from German American Bank and is expanding its footprint in the region.

“We’re delighted to be expanding into Kentucky and, particularly, into the Wellington and Hamburg areas,” said bank president Christopher Jones. “We feel our values match and we look forward to supporting Lexington and surrounding communities.”