What’s Happening? I Can’t Find People to Operate My Business

Does finding and keeping enough talent to effectively operate your business keep you awake at night? You are not alone.

Many employers were dealing with this problem pre-pandemic. Now, the situation is even worse. Prospective employees may be afraid, anxious and stressed, not only because of pandemic-related concerns but also due to the societal and environmental issues affecting us.

The world of work is not immune to these factors. The pandemic significantly accelerated changes that were already underway. Even so, many of us have doubled down on the same applicant pools and methods to recruit and hire that served us well in the past but aren’t now.

The strategies are different, and finding and keeping employees is no longer about what we need from them. Our focus must pivot to look at what employees need from us.

What employees desire from their work place is evolving and is driving the challenge to attract and retain talent. Consider whether your organization is doing enough internally and externally to meet employee needs:

• Stability: People want to feel a sense of stability from employers. This could translate to a wage and benefits package that helps employees feel secure and meets both their financial and emotional needs. The market is moving; stay abreast of what other employers are offering and recognize the employees who are staying with you.

• Flexibility: People are pulled in many directions today. What flexibility do you offer for childcare or eldercare? Were you working remotely during the pandemic, but now insist employees be on-site? Do your policies help employees meet their life balance goals?

• Safety and security: Prospective employees may be anxious about going to in-person jobs. Are up-to-date safety protocols in place at your workplace? Are they maintained, enforced and frequently communicated? Do you provide a safe and secure working environment?

• Communications: Employees want information. Frequent and thorough communications go a long way in helping people feel less anxious and more confident, trusting and optimistic. Evaluate your programs and supplement them to include multiple modes of communication and opportunites for feedback.

• Well-being: Employees’ whole health must be given necessary attention. Employers should strive to provide resources to support the psychological and physical needs of employees and their families.

• Cohesion: Society is increasingly diverse, and there are large gaps between different groups. We must understand this reality and act to make our culture, programs and policies align to promote a sense of belonging, teamwork and inclusion.

• On-boarding and training: These programs allow you to tap into employee needs for belonging and achievement at work even before their first day. Multiple touchpoints with new hires during the hiring and on-boarding process is powerful. Share the great things about your organization, your mission and purpose, opportunities for growth, and the contributions your company and employees make to society.

• Reflection: Map out your hiring processes to identify areas where adjustments are needed. Make necessary changes and keep trying new options to accomplish your goals.

Other practical steps to tackle the staffing problem include the following:

• Applicant pools: Broaden your pool to include minority and marginalized groups and/or those who are differently abled. Teens and retirees are also increasingly viable applicant pools.

• Sourcing methods: Today’s tech-savvy applicants are searching the web, looking at multiple sites and job boards. Identify your target pools, then adjust your methods accordingly.

• Recruiting: Are your materials up to date? Have you included information about how your organization can meet the needs of today’s employee? Do you use multiple recruiting methods, such as direct hire, in-house and third-party recruiters for different positions? Are your recruiting efforts targeted to the people and skill sets that your business must have to thrive? Always emphasize your organization’s competitive differentiators.

This is unchartered territory for most of us. Consider today’s challenging climate as a great opportunity to be the place where people want to work today and into the future.

