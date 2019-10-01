Integrity IT Acquired by Indiana-based Tech Services Firm

Lexington-based information technology consulting company Integrity IT has announced its sale to Advanced Micro-Electronics, Inc., which does business as The AME Group. Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Integrity IT provides integrated and customized technology solutions to organizations throughout Kentucky, including cybersecurity, IT, customized software development solutions, and other cloud-based services. The company will continue to do so under the leadership of the AME Group, Phil Miller, Integrity IT president, said in a statement announcing the sale.

Phil Miller, left

“From a customer perspective, there should be very little to no changes other than we will have access to expanded resources and operational scale made possible by the integration into The AME Group,” Miller said. “They are already helping us fill some gaps created by a position vacancy and to keep up with the increased demand we are experiencing right now. They also provide several additional services that we do not, which we will now be able to offer all of our clients.”

The AME Group is headquartered in Vincennes, Indiana, with 10 additional offices throughout Indiana, as well as locations in Ohio, Louisiana, Texas, and now Kentucky. According to its website, The AME Group focuses on healthcare, education, manufacturing and business industries.

Miller will continue as the general manager of the AME Group’s Lexington office. Two other partners, Joe Danaher, CISO, and Bryan Pryor, vCIO, will also continue their careers there. All Integrity IT technical, sales and marketing staff will also continue their employment with The AME Group. Additionally, employees will also have an opportunity to gain equity in the The AME Group through the company’s employee stock ownership program.

“The team at Integrity IT has done a tremendous job supporting its clients,” said Mark Gerkin, CEO of The AME Group. “They understand the needs of their clients very well, which is something we value. Combining the employee skill sets and offerings of both companies will be extremely beneficial for everyone involved.”