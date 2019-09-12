Chef Lundy and Co. to Launch New Restaurant ItalX at City Center

Local chef Jonathan Lundy and certified sommelier T.J. Cox, co-owners of Corto Lima, have once again partnered with Lee Greer, president of Greer Companies, to develop a new, avant-garde Italian restaurant, to be located on the northwest corner of City Center, at 160 West Main Street.

The new concept, ItalX, draws inspiration from Italy’s emphasis on simple, fresh, quality

The restaurant, which is projected to open some time in the late fall or early winter, will wrap around the northwest corner of Main and Upper streets, across from 21C. It will accommodate approximately 80 guests and include 15 bar seats, with interiors inspired by the laid-back luxury of Italy and its viticulture. Patterned and textural design elements combine with contemporary and comfortable furnishings to create a local interpretation of a Mediterranean bistro.

Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders Jonathan Lundy Jonathan Lundy

“This Italian concept has been in the making for about five years and I am excited to see it come to life,” Lundy said. “Thanks to my partnership with TJ, Lee and our team, we are finally prepared to move into a beautiful restaurant space in Lexington’s hottest new development.”

“We sought the best culinary legacy in Lexington and grabbed the Corto Lima duo, Chef Jonathan Lundy and TJ Cox,” Greer said. “Together, we have the opportunity to create something special and different on the block we are the proudest of. This collaboration brings innovative ideas to the cornerstone of the City Center project.”