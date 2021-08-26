James E. Pepper Distilling Breaks Ground on New Warehouse in Woodford Co.

× Expand A rendering of the new James E. Pepper warehouse to be built at Midway Station in Woodford County .

The James E. Pepper Distilling Company, one of the oldest brand names in Kentucky bourbon distilling, broke ground on a new warehouse to keep pace with the high demand for its whiskeys and bourbons. Governor Andy Beshear and local officials joined representatives from James E. Pepper at a ceremony held August 26 in Woodford County.

“Today’s announcement is more proof that Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry is thriving,” Gov. Beshear said. “Congratulations to James E. Pepper and their project team as they start construction on a new warehouse to meet rising demand for its award-winning spirits.”

At nearly 18,000 square feet, the new warehouse represents a $3 million investment by James E. Pepper. The Lexington-based distillery currently outsources barrel storage at three separate facilities. This warehouse will bring all storage under one roof, with room for up to 11,000 barrels.

Pepper-Primary-Owner-164x300.jpg Amir Peay

“We can’t bottle our whiskey fast enough,” said company owner Amir Peay. “By building our own warehouse, James E. Pepper can double production capacity at the historic distillery. We’re proud of the success we’ve experienced in revitalizing this iconic American brand, and we will have some exciting releases coming out in the near future.”

The seven-acre property in Midway Station will also allow for a second warehouse to be built in the future.

“Woodford County is the bourbon capital of the world, and we give our heartiest welcome to another world-class bourbon distiller in James E. Pepper Distilling Company,” said Woodford County Judge/Executive James Kay. “No place compares to Woodford County’s support for the jobs and opportunity created by the best crafted bourbon, and we are proud to welcome and support James E. Pepper and its wonderful family of employees to our community.”

“It’s a truly wonderful day in our city as we welcome another thriving business,” said Midway Mayor Grayson Vandegrift. “With our rich distilling history, the renowned James E. Pepper company makes a perfect pour with us here in Midway, Kentucky.”

With Bristol Group, Inc. as the project’s general contractor, construction on the steel rickhouse is expected to be complete by next spring. Joseph & Joseph + Bravura Architects designed the building, along with Poage Engineers & Associates and Carman Civil Engineering. Truist Bank will provide financing for the project.

“Bristol Group is proud to bring our 25 years of industrial construction experience to James E. Pepper, a company with its own storied history,” said James Croley, vice president of business development and design for Bristol Group. “We look forward to delivering this bourbon barrel warehouse on time and on budget for James E. Pepper.”

Even throughout the global pandemic, James E. Pepper has experienced significant growth, with 2020 sales up 45 percent and year-to-date sales trending on a similar course, the company reports.

“We’re extremely proud and thankful for James. E. Pepper’s continued investment in Kentucky,” said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. “Amir and his team have done an incredible job growing their distilling operations and reviving this historic brand. Amir is one of Kentucky’s finest global bourbon ambassadors, and we congratulate him and James E. Pepper on their success.”