Keeneland to Host 2020 Breeders' Cup

The Breeders' Cup, one of Thoroughbred horse racing’s most prestigious international events, is headed back to Lexington's Keeneland Racecourse November 6-7, 2020.

Race organizers recently announced host sites for the upcoming three Breeders’ Cup World Championships: The 2019 Breeders’ Cup will be held at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, its tenth time hosting the event. Keeneland will host in 2020, followed by Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, California in 2021. This will be the second time hosting for both Keeneland and Del Mar.

“When we came to Keeneland three years ago, you all raised the bar,” Fred Hertrich, Breeders’ Cup chairman, said in announcing the race’s return to Lexington.

The 2015 event was notable for American Pharoah becoming the first ever Grand Slam champion when he won the Breeders' Cup Classic in a 6 1/2-length victory. Lexington also introduced a Breeders’ Cup festival during the 2015 event. An accompanying festival has been a feature of each Breeders’ Cup since.

In March, Gov. Matt Bevin signed legislation that grants a permanent waiver on the state's excise tax on live pari-mutuel wagering during the Breeders’ Cup. The 2015 event generated a $65 million economic impact for the region.