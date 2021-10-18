Kentucky’s largest energy companies join Electric Highway Coalition

SPONSORED CONTENT

Coalition looks to expand electric vehicle rapid-charging infrastructure along U.S. highways

× Expand LG&E and KU recently joined the Electric Highway Coalition, which will broaden the U.S. network of rapid electric vehicle charging stations. Photo furnished

Add Kentucky to the growing list of states with utilities stepping up to help support electric vehicle drivers. The commonwealth’s two largest energy companies, Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company recently joined the Electric Highway Coalition. The group is a partnership of 17 U.S. utilities established to support the development of a seamless network of rapid electric vehicle charging stations connecting major highway systems.

LG&E and KU and other utilities under its parent company, PPL Corporation, will collaborate with coalition members to provide drivers access to efficient, fast electric vehicle charging stations that broaden the network of charging infrastructure and create convenient options for long distance EV travel.

“Joining the Electric Highway Coalition is part of our commitment to advance a cleaner energy future and drive innovation that, collectively, enables us to achieve net-zero emissions,” said Vince Sorgi, president and CEO of PPL Corporation. “We are proud to be part of this united effort to support electric transportation in a collaborative and intelligent way that is beneficial for our customers and the environment.”

Formed in March 2021, Electric Highway Coalition members work together to implement effective fast-charger deployment plans. This enables long distance EV travel along highways stretching from the Atlantic Coast through the Midwest and South and into the Gulf and Central Plains regions. The coalition’s focus includes optimizing infrastructure placement and complementing existing fast-charging sites along travel corridors.

Programs and resources for Kentucky drivers

Here in Kentucky, LG&E and KU support EV drivers through programs that improve accessibility to charging infrastructure and connect customers with tools and information to make informed choices.

Above, one of two dozen publicly-available EV charging stations, this one located in downtown Lexington. Photo furnished

The utilities currently operate nearly two dozen publicly-available EV charging stations and plan to deploy additional fast-charging stations along major Kentucky highway corridors. Business customers can also host charging stations on their own property through the utilities’ programs. For those considering making the switch to electric, LG&E and KU’s online Marketplace allows site visitors to shop and save by comparing more than 2,300 conventional, hybrid and all-electric vehicle models.

LG&E and KU are also taking steps to electrify the utilities’ fleet vehicles and reduce their overall transportation environmental footprint. LG&E and KU have committed to electrifying 10% of the corporate fleet by 2030 and have already begun incorporating EVs, including bucket trucks that operate by battery as crews complete line work in the field.

An estimated 18 million EVs will be on U.S. roads by 2030, according to the Edison Electric Institute. The progress made by the Electric Highway Coalition, which represents 29 states and the District of Columbia and serves more than 60 million customers, demonstrates to customers that industry leaders are united in a commitment to ensuring accessibility and convenience for rapid-charging stations across an expanded network of major highways while helping further climate and zero-emission vehicle goals and improve air quality in their regions.

Along with PPL Corporation, LG&E and KU adopted a goal to reduce CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions across its business operations to net zero by 2050 with interim targets of 70% reduction from 2010 levels by 2035 and an 80% reduction by 2040.

Visit lge-ku.com/sustainability to learn more about LG&E and KU’s electric vehicle charging station programs, online resources and efforts to empower a more sustainable future.